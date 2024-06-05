Ministry of Equality host first Supported Employment Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality has today held its first Conference on Supported Employment at the Sunborn Hotel with the theme ‘Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers’.

A statement continued: “The Conference was extremely well attended by many stakeholders within the public and private sector with the aim of engaging employers and changing perspectives to provide more employment opportunities for people with supported needs and disabilities.

“The keynote speaker, Celia Chartres-Aris who is in Gibraltar to advise on the National Disability Strategy gave an empowering talk on the value of disabled employees.

“Guest speakers also included Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office, April Smart-Devincenzi, Principal Secretary at the Ministry and Terence Lopez, Gibraltar Airport Terminal Manager who gave insight on the power of inclusive employment. Shane Danino from Hassan’s provided an insight on equal opportunities in the workplace. Benji Borastero spoke about Para Sports and his lived experiences, whilst Louise Rose, GHA, discussed occupational therapy.

“The Conference also had a Panel Discussion which included Gianna Da Costa from Clubhouse Gibraltar, Nicole Stevens from Bassadone Automotive Group, Yvette McElwee from Trusted Novus Bank and was chaired by Davina Barbara.

“The No6 Press Office also prepared a powerful video which captured the experiences of those working with Supported Needs and Disabilities which was launched at the Conference.”

The Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, said: “We as HMGoG have the responsibility to create an environment where we foster a diverse culture, but it is also our responsibility to provide the private sector with the tools to empower and enable those who are often overlooked”.

Minister Santos, said: “Today’s successful Conference shows that there really is an impetus from the public but also importantly the private sector, to foster a diverse workforce, not because it’s fashionable but because it makes business sense.

“Our mission at the Ministry is ‘to build a community that works for everyone’ and this Conference is just another stepping stone to achieving that. So, it should come as no surprise that employing people with supported needs and disabilities will foster a culture of inclusivity that can only be beneficial to companies, investors and our community as a whole”.