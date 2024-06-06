Her Worship The Mayor Marks One Year Tenure

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2024 .

Commenting on the occasion of one year of her tenure, Her Worship the Mayor Carmen Gomez said: “The 6th June 2024 marks a year of my tenure as Mayor of Gibraltar and I wanted to take this opportunity of thanking our small but proud community for your many words of gratitude and thanks received so far.

“The year has gone surprisingly quickly, as life itself tends to do these days, and I want you all to know that I look forward to the rest of my tenure with great expectation, and with the sole purpose of continuing to serve you all as your civic representative.

“I have been greatly impressed with the efforts and care taken locally especially with the elderly and the young in our community, and I want to thank those of you who have given me of your time, and my team for their assistance.”