Ministry of Equality Delivers Presentations at the Gibraltar College

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality delivered several presentations on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the Gibraltar College last week. Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality delivered these presentations to Year 12 pupils undertaking an Extended Certificate in Health and Social Care.

One of the key aspects of the course is understanding the concepts of equality, diversity and rights and how these are applied in the context of health, social care and childcare environments. The young people will shortly begin placements across several relevant sectors and the presentations were a valuable opportunity to address the course curriculum and to enhance the pupils’ understanding of these matters ahead of their time in the workplace.

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, said: “The Gibraltar College keenly welcomes this sort of outreach from Government bodies as well as the private sector in furthering the all-round Education that it provides. Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are all extremely relevant and an important element in this course and we are grateful to the Ministry of Equality for their work with us."

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “The Ministry of Equality is always keen to engage with different stakeholders to embed issues of equality, diversity and inclusion. Young people and educators are key players in promoting the positive values of social justice and fairness and I am, therefore, very happy that we have been able to support the work being undertaken by staff and pupils at the Gibraltar College.”