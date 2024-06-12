St Joseph's Lower Primary School Staff Shine in Pantomime at Inces Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2024 .

The staff at St Joseph's Lower Primary School delighted audiences with a spectacular modern rendition of Cinderella, featuring a unique Llanito twist that captivated children and families alike. The pantomime, which was entitled Cinderella, Carmela and Michaela, was performed at Inces Hall on Monday 10th and Tuesday June 11th June and was a tremendous success, showcasing the extraordinary talents of the school's staff members.

A statement continued: “The event was a joyous celebration of the school community and creativity, where the traditional Cinderella story was reimagined with a distinct St Joseph's Lower Primary flavour. The audience was treated to a hilarious and interactive performance, which involved family members being invited to participate, adding an extra layer of fun and excitement.

“A highlight of the evening was the surprise appearance by the Minister for Education, Professor John Cortes. Professor Cortes delighted the audience with his portrayal of a typical Gibraltarian abuelo, bringing both humour and authenticity to the role.”

Headteacher Elaine Benzecry expressed her pride and gratitude towards the staff and community for making the event a success: "This pantomime was the brainchild of two staff members, Mrs Celecia and Mrs Vallance, who are retiring at the end of this academic year. They are certainly leaving our school on a high after having touched the lives of so many children, parents and colleagues. This has been a wonderful opportunity for our staff to showcase their creativity and dedication beyond the classroom. Seeing the joy and laughter it has brought to our pupils and their families has made all the hard work worthwhile."

St Joseph's Lower Primary School extends its heartfelt thanks to all who attended and supported the pantomime.