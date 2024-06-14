Government Welcomes Appointment Of Petermontegriffo As Chairman Of The Gibraltar Police Authority

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar welcomes the appointment of Mr Peter Montegriffo KC as Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority, and thanks the outgoing Chairman Dr Joey Britto for his service over two terms of Office.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘Dr Joey Britto has a lifetime record of public service, not least over the last six years. As Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority Dr Britto has been at the helm of the development of in policing in Gibraltar and in the advances made towards the implementation of the HMIC recommendations. On behalf of the Government and the whole of Gibraltar I Take this opportunity to thank him for his professionalism, dedication and drive.

‘Peter Montegriffo brings a wealth of experience from private legal practice,together with his term as Deputy Chief Minister under the first GSD administration. Mr Montegriffo has also served in a number of roles, including on the first Board of the University of Gibraltar, the Board of the Gibraltar International Bank, the Cultural Awards Board and as the Chair of GibSams. Mr Montegriffo’s knowledge and passion for community service will be invaluable to the work of the Gibraltar Police Authority.’





