Government Welcomes Appointment Of Dr Andrew Mclaughlin As The New Chairman Of The Board Of Gibraltar International Bank

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar has welcomed the announcement of the appointment of Dr Andrew McLaughlin as the new Chairman of the Board of the Gibraltar International Bank.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Dr McLaughlin is an exceptional and respected banker who has excelled at the highest levels of the industry in the United Kingdom with Natwest Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland International.

He has also dedicated his time to other important and worthy causes, and more recently worked as the Interim CEO of the Government of Jersey. He has extensive knowledge of Gibraltar and other small territories and will be an invaluable addition to the Board of the Gibraltar International Bank.

Commenting on the appointment the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “When I announced the setting up ofthisBank on the 16th December 2013, I promised we would ensure the Bank would be “independently managed by banking professionals...” and Andrew is another example of what we intended. Andrew is a great friend and supporter of Gibraltar and an extraordinary talent in the banking world. I have no doubt he will significantly contribute to the further development of the Bank, and I much look forward to welcoming and supporting him.”





