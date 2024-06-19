Action For Housing Urges Government To Announce Rental Flats

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2024 .

Below follows a letter written by Action for Housing for Housing Minister Pat Orfila:

We enclose 10 cases (anonymised), mainly Medical A+ and Social which highlight the lack of housing for rental to meet the urgent needs of the elderly, those with serious medical conditions and the most vulnerable in our society.

As you will see the waiting time for allocations is alarming and not acceptable when dealing with applicants who are in need of urgent housing. Unfortunately, some of these long-standing applicants will die whilst waiting for a decent home as has happened very recently with two applicants on our list.

This list contains just a snapshot of a much wider reality which should give us all cause for much concern and which needs to be dealt with as soon as possible. We must concentrate on resolving this backlog once and for all. We therefore urge you to announce when, where and how many flats for rental the Government will construct as promised in your Manifesto last year.

Given the importance of this matter we are making the letter public.

We thank you for your attention.

Yours faithfully,

Action for Housing committee





