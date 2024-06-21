Chief Minister In Brussels To Support Business And Technical Talks Update

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2024 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, was in Brussels yesterday to attend the Kings Birthday Garden Party at the British Embassy. Mr Picardo was invited to support Jaguar Land Rover Diplomatic Sales in Gibraltar who were sponsoring the event. Whilst in Brussels the Chief Minister has also met with the technical negotiating teams of the UK and Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The technical negotiating teams are continuing to work with EU and Spanish colleagues whilst the UK election reaches its conclusion in the next 14 days.

Mr Picardo said: "I am supporting a great Gibraltarian business that exports vehicles throughout the world whilst creating many jobs in Gibraltar. Whilst in Brussels I have also been able to work with the technical negotiating teams on the latest issues arising in the negotiation. I know everyone is trying hard to ensure we successfully finalise this negotiation, however hard the last yards may be."

The Chief Minister returned to Gibraltar this morning.





