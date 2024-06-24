Ministry of Equality Participates in PRIDE celebrations

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality took part in the LGBTQ+ Committee’s very successful PRIDE celebrations which took place on Saturday at Casemates.

The PRIDE event included numerous stalls from different charities and NGOs and included live coverage by GBC Radio.

Speeches by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, Her Worship the Mayor Carmen Gomez, LGBTQ+ Committee Chairperson, Lorraine Olivera, amongst others including speeches by the shadow MP for Equality, Atrish Sanchez, Lyana Armstrong from the Liberal Party and Together Gibraltar leader, Nicky Calamaro, preceded the walk up Main Street.

The whole day event, which featured song and dance performances, ran from 10am to late in the evening and saw the participation of hundreds of people from both the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

A statement continued: “This year’s PRIDE theme was ‘Unity in Diversity’ and the Ministry of Equality’s interactive Diversity Pride Wall helped to promote the theme. Attendees were invited to write a message in support or PRIDE or the LGBTQ+ community and place it on the heart featured on the wall. This generated a great deal of interest and participation. The Pride Diversity Wall will be set up at John Mackintosh Hall for the remainder of PRIDE month.”

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I would like to congratulate the LGBTQ+ Committee for organising such a successful day to mark PRIDE once again this year. The day has been marked by a joyful, colourful and celebratory quality which would not have been thought possible a few years ago. This is an indication of how far we have come as a community with regards to equal rights, diversity and inclusion and how the dial has moved from tolerance to acceptance. This year’s theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ is a reminder that we are stronger together and that each individual in Gibraltar is of equal value and worth. I would also like to thank my team at the Ministry for Equality for their wonderful interactive Diversity Pride Wall which will be displayed at the John Mackintosh Hall this week. The number of positive messages written by members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies is a testament to the support and respect that exists in Gibraltar.”