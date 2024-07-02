Bluefin Tuna Open Season 2024 – Temporary Suspension

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2024 .

The Department of the Environment would like to inform anglers that the Bluefin tuna Open Season has been suspended as from 11am today Tuesday 2nd July 2024.

A statement from the Government follows velow:

The tuna weighing station will close at 13:00hrs.

The season will reopen again on the 6th August 2024.

Anglers are reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season.

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.