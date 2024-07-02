Fire Onboard Vessel Being Scrapped At North Mole Extinguished

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar notes the fire on board a vessel which is undergoing scrapping at the North Mole this morning. The vessel was docked at the North Mole.

Emergency services responded immediately to the scene and the fire has now been extinguished with the situation fully under control.

The Captain of the Port has advised that all subsequent works to the vessel have been stopped pending the outcome of an investigation.

The public can be reassured that there has been no injuries and no oil spill has been reported.

TheCaptain ofthePort, on behalf of the Gibraltar Port Authority, wishes to thank the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service for their immediate and successful response.





