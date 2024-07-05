Autumn Poetry Competition 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2024 Autumn Cultural Programme.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original poems.

The categories will be as follows:

School Years 4 to 5 School Year 6 to 7 School Years 8 to 10 School Years 11 to 13 Adult English Language Spanish Language (open to all ages) Llanito (open to all ages)

Prizes are as follows:

The Ministry of Culture prize for the Overall Winner – £1,000

1st Prize: Adult English Language – £500

1st Prize: Spanish Language (open to all ages) – £500

1st Prize: Llanito (open to all ages) - £500

Additionally, the winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen, kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. Winning poems will be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle and on GCS’ website.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

Completed forms and poems are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The deadline for entries is Friday 4th October 2024.