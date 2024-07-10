Gibraltar’s Youth National Team Arrives In Latvia For WDF European Cup

Written by YGTV Team on 10 July 2024 .

Gibraltar’s youth national squad has landed in Riga, Latvia’s capital, to compete in a series of events for the European Darts Federation World Cup of Darts.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

The tournament will take place from the 10th to the 13th of July. This year, we have sent both boys' and girls' teams. The boys' team consists of Nico Bado, Ethan Pulham, Joey Andrades, and Colin Torres, while the girls' team is made up of Nya Fa and Tarika Ward. The team is accompanied by Joseph Ward as the girls' manager and Nicholai Bado Snr as the boys' manager. Gibraltar has been drawn against Belgium, Italy, and Scotland in a tough group.