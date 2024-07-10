Minister Arias-Vasquez opens Fluoroscopy Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital

Written by YGTV Team on 10 July 2024 .

Earlier today, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez officially inaugurated the Fluoroscopy Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital. This new suite, located within the precincts of the Radiology Department, is equipped with advanced technology to provide real-time X-ray imaging.

Fluoroscopy is a dynamic radiological technique that surpasses static imaging methods by allowing continuous observation of internal tissues and organs. This real-time imaging capability is crucial for monitoring bodily functions and guiding a variety of medical procedures with precision.

At the GHA, the fluoroscopy suite will be instrumental in several key procedures, including:

Hysterosalpingograms: Used in gynaecological care, this procedure assesses the health of the female reproductive organs, particularly the uterus and fallopian tubes, and can aid with the diagnosis of fertility issues.

Micturating Cystograms: In urological care, this test evaluates the bladder and urethra, and assists in overserving urinary function and detecting any abnormalities.

The Fluoroscopy Suite at St Bernard's Hospital has been designed with patient comfort and safety in mind. The suite features state-of-the-art equipment provided by Phillips, is operated by a team of highly trained radiologists and technicians dedicated to delivering the highest standard of care.

The GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “The addition of the new updated Fluoroscopy Suite represents a significant improvement in our medical imaging capabilities. It not only enhances our ability to diagnose and treat patients with greater accuracy but also demonstrates we are committed to bringing state of the art medical services to Gibraltar. We are proud to offer this advanced technology at St Bernard’s Hospital and look forward to many of our patients using this magnificent facility.”

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias- Vasquez, said: "I am absolutely delighted to have inaugurated the new Fluoroscopy suite this afternoon. This is yet another example of the Government’s commitment to repatriating services to Gibraltar. This new suite will allow us to perform more detailed and accurate diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in Gibraltar thereby improving the patient’s experience and advancing our vision to providing as many services as possible locally."