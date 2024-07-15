UK Military Youth Voice Ambassadors Project Visit The Youth Service

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2024 .

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP was invited to meet and greet a visiting group of young people from the UK together with representatives from the Youth Symposium.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Youth Service hosted a session at the Youth Center at Montagu Bastion for the Military Youth Voice Ambassadors Project from the Aldershot Garrison who were accompanied by youth workers Samena Arshad-Mehmood, Sarah Magee and Amy Dallimore.

The visiting group are working on active citizenship issues and this meet and greet session was organised so that they meet representation from different statutory bodies and NGO’s that deliver services to young people in the community.

In attendance were representatives from the Youth Service, GAMPA, The Nautilus Project, PossAbilities, British Forces Gibraltar, No 2 Overseas Gibraltar Squadron Air Training Corps and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Army Cadet Force. They held a meaningful discussion with Minister Santos on issues that affect young people.





