Two Drink Drivers Banned from the Roads

Written by YGTV Team on 16 July 2024 .

Two men have been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving offences this week.

In the first case before the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 15 July), Jorge Miguel Arsenio Leiria, 47, of Queensway, pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

He was sentenced to an 18 month driving ban and a £400 fine. He also pleaded guilty to Failing to Stop when Signalled by a Police Officer and Speeding. For these two offences he received no separate penalty.

The court heard how just after midnight on Sunday 14 July, Response Team officers were conducting speed checks on Kingsway Tunnel, when Arsenio Leiria was clocked travelling at 62kph towards Devil’s Tower Road, over the 50kph limit.

Officers indicated for him to stop, but he swerved around them and continued onto Devil’s Tower Road. Police pursued his Range Rover Velar with their blue lights and sirens on and the vehicle came to a stop in the area of Saccone and Speed. Officers spoke to him and could smell alcohol. He then blew 107ug on the road side breath test – more than three times the legal limit of 35ug. At New Mole House Police station on the evidential breath test machine, he blew 99ug and was later charged for court.

In the second case before the courts yesterday, Richard Gee, 69, of Rosia Road, was banned from driving for four months and fined £200, after pleading guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

The court heard that just before 2pm on Monday 8th July, an off duty police officer was riding his motorcycle north on Queensway, when Gee reversed his motorcycle from a parking space onto Queensway, without checking for oncoming traffic. The off duty officer shouted a warning, but had no time to react and collided with Gee. The officer then fell to the ground with his motorcycle landing on top of him.

Whilst exchanging details, the officer noticed signs of intoxication and called RGP

uniformed officers to attend. On police arrival, Gee blew 51ug on the road side breath test and was arrested. Later at New Mole House, he blew 42ug on the evidential breath test machine. He was later charged with the offence for which he was arrested.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “We’d like to remind drivers that if they get behind the wheel whilst under the influence, they could end up killing themselves or other innocent people.

You simply cannot combine alcohol and driving. We urge people not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.”

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 999 in emergencies – you could help save someone’s life.