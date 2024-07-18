TNG Global Realty Limited Announces Second Bond Offering With 9% Fixed-Coupon Bonds And Special Incentive Program

Written by YGTV Team on 18 July 2024 .

TNG Realty (Eastside) Limited have announced the launch of its second bond offering following the successful closure of its inaugural bond sale in January.

A statement from TNG Global follows below:

The new offering features fixed-coupon 9% Bonds maturing on June 15, 2027 (the “Bonds”). These Bonds come with a full guarantee, secured against the assets of the Group, and offer investors an option to redeem early in June 2026. The Bonds will be distributed via private placement.

Investors participating in this Bond offering will also benefit from a special incentive program. Those investors who purchase a property in one of the TNG Global real estate developments at Eastside or Bayside, will receive a discount equal to 10% of the amount invested in the Bonds. This discount is transferable and can be gifted to friends and family.

The Company will host a series of investment webinars which can be registered at https://tng-global.org/bond-investors/webinars-registration/. To protect investor confidentiality, the webinars will be conducted anonymously.

TNG Global Realty Limited is committed to delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments that positively impact the communities they serve. For additional information, visit our website: https://tng-global.org.

TNG Global Realty Limited is a leading real estate development company dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable projects that redefine the urban landscape. With a vision for transformative projects in Gibraltar, TNG Global Realty continues to inspire confidence among investors and stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investors should carefully review the official offering documents before making any investment decisions.