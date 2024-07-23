ESG And GONHS Call For Answers On Latest Tuna Tag And Release Competition

Below follows a joint statement from ESG and GONHS in regards to recently announced Tuna Tag and Release competion:

The ESG and GONHS note that fishing for Tuna as a sport is popular among some in Gibraltar and that interest exists locally in the eating of this animal. However, the groups have voiced their objection to the fishing of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna for sport in the past and continue to hold this position.

They were therefore very surprised by the recent announcement in the media of the launch of a “Gibraltar Tuna Fishing Club Catch and Release Competition” taking place, soon after Govt had declared a cessation of Tuna fishing once the first part of the quota had been reached.

In August 2020 Govt announced a Tag & Release option for Tuna Fishing outside quota limits, adding that licences would be required and rules and information would be supplied directly to those interested.

Since 2020, to the groups’ knowledge, there has been no further information made public over what a Tag & Release or Catch & Release programme for Tuna would signify in practice. Instead a Tuna Catch & Release Competition takes place.

This latest development calls for information to be published on how this complies with marine protection legislation and conservation aims, and how much scrutiny and oversight is carried out by the authorities.

This tagging activity should only involve the gathering of data useful to ongoing research and conservation of this species as they migrate through our waters. It should be led by trained and experienced team leaders with scientific input and oversight throughout.

Such a research-based activity would surely not include a competitive element where other pressures would come to bear, thus potentially endangering the safe capture, tag and release of these incredible animals which are already placed under tremendous stress during the hunt and when brought to boat for tagging.

We have approached the Ministry for the Environment with many questions on this latest activity and will be following up with a meeting too.'






