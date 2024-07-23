  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Gibraltar National Celebrations 2024

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), have announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National  Celebrations.  

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

An SDGG spokesperson said ‘The SDGG has worked closely with the Gibraltar Cultural Services  to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events that should ensure an enjoyable three weeks of  National Celebrations. As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on celebration, with varied  entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special  occasion. I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to  and on National Day itself.’ 

The programme of events is as follows: 

  • Gibraltar Fair

23rd to 31st August  

Admiral Rooke Site 

7pm onwards 

  • Art Space 24 International Art Fair

27th August to 1st September 

Sunborn Yacht Hotel 

Tickets on sale on www.buytickets.gi 

For further information please contact email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

  • ‘Our Gibraltar’ Exhibition

28th August to 6th September 

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery 

Weekdays 10am – 4pm and Saturday 10am – 1.30pm 

Free Entrance  

 

  • Gibraltar Wine Festival

30th August 

Reclamation Road 

5pm onwards 

Free Entrance 

 

  • Model for a Day

Fashion Show in Aid of Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust 

4th September  

Queensway Quay Promenade  

8.30pm  

Tickets at £10 on sale on www.buytickets.gi 

For further information please contact email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

 

  • The Weekender

6th and 7th September  

The Arena, O’Reilly’s, Ocean Village  

Rock Concert featuring the best new UK and local talent, including Another Sky, The  Collide, The Heavy North, Guy Valarino & The Gentlemen, Thrifty Malone, and more Free Entrance 

 

  • Rock El Kasbah

7th September  

Castle Steps  

4pm onwards 

Street Party featuring Heritage, Adrian Pisarello & Friends, GAMPA’s ‘La Maleta’, Julian  Felice, Broken Arrows and more  

Free Entrance  

 

  • Grassroots Festival

8th September  

Casemates Square  

6pm onwards 

Youth Rock Concert featuring Nickolai Celecia, Phthalo Tides, Burning Loud, Nate, Nest  Before End and MAG Youth 

Free Entrance 

 

  • Boat Procession

8th September 

Coaling Island 

7pm for a 7.30pm start

 

  • National Day Mass

9th September 

The Shrine of Our Lady of Europe 

7.30pm 

 

  • National Day

10th September 

Various locations 

Programme of Events to be released shortly 

 

