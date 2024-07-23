Gibraltar National Celebrations 2024
The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), have announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.
A statement from the SDGG follows below:
An SDGG spokesperson said ‘The SDGG has worked closely with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events that should ensure an enjoyable three weeks of National Celebrations. As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on celebration, with varied entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion. I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.’
The programme of events is as follows:
- Gibraltar Fair
23rd to 31st August
Admiral Rooke Site
7pm onwards
- Art Space 24 International Art Fair
27th August to 1st September
Sunborn Yacht Hotel
Tickets on sale on www.buytickets.gi
For further information please contact email
- ‘Our Gibraltar’ Exhibition
28th August to 6th September
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
Weekdays 10am – 4pm and Saturday 10am – 1.30pm
Free Entrance
- Gibraltar Wine Festival
30th August
Reclamation Road
5pm onwards
Free Entrance
- Model for a Day
Fashion Show in Aid of Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust
4th September
Queensway Quay Promenade
8.30pm
Tickets at £10 on sale on www.buytickets.gi
For further information please contact email
- The Weekender
6th and 7th September
The Arena, O’Reilly’s, Ocean Village
Rock Concert featuring the best new UK and local talent, including Another Sky, The Collide, The Heavy North, Guy Valarino & The Gentlemen, Thrifty Malone, and more Free Entrance
- Rock El Kasbah
7th September
Castle Steps
4pm onwards
Street Party featuring Heritage, Adrian Pisarello & Friends, GAMPA’s ‘La Maleta’, Julian Felice, Broken Arrows and more
Free Entrance
- Grassroots Festival
8th September
Casemates Square
6pm onwards
Youth Rock Concert featuring Nickolai Celecia, Phthalo Tides, Burning Loud, Nate, Nest Before End and MAG Youth
Free Entrance
- Boat Procession
8th September
Coaling Island
7pm for a 7.30pm start
- National Day Mass
9th September
The Shrine of Our Lady of Europe
7.30pm
- National Day
10th September
Various locations
Programme of Events to be released shortly