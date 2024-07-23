Gibraltar National Celebrations 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2024 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), have announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

An SDGG spokesperson said ‘The SDGG has worked closely with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events that should ensure an enjoyable three weeks of National Celebrations. As in the past, the emphasis remains very much on celebration, with varied entertainment, offering a range of shows and activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion. I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.’

The programme of events is as follows:

Gibraltar Fair

23rd to 31st August

Admiral Rooke Site

7pm onwards

Art Space 24 International Art Fair

27th August to 1st September

Sunborn Yacht Hotel

Tickets on sale on www.buytickets.gi

For further information please contact email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

‘Our Gibraltar’ Exhibition

28th August to 6th September

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

Weekdays 10am – 4pm and Saturday 10am – 1.30pm

Free Entrance

Gibraltar Wine Festival

30th August

Reclamation Road

5pm onwards

Free Entrance



Model for a Day

Fashion Show in Aid of Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust

4th September

Queensway Quay Promenade

8.30pm

Tickets at £10 on sale on www.buytickets.gi

For further information please contact email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Weekender

6th and 7th September

The Arena, O’Reilly’s, Ocean Village

Rock Concert featuring the best new UK and local talent, including Another Sky, The Collide, The Heavy North, Guy Valarino & The Gentlemen, Thrifty Malone, and more Free Entrance

Rock El Kasbah

7th September

Castle Steps

4pm onwards

Street Party featuring Heritage, Adrian Pisarello & Friends, GAMPA’s ‘La Maleta’, Julian Felice, Broken Arrows and more

Free Entrance

Grassroots Festival

8th September

Casemates Square

6pm onwards

Youth Rock Concert featuring Nickolai Celecia, Phthalo Tides, Burning Loud, Nate, Nest Before End and MAG Youth

Free Entrance

Boat Procession

8th September

Coaling Island

7pm for a 7.30pm start

National Day Mass

9th September

The Shrine of Our Lady of Europe

7.30pm

National Day

10th September

Various locations

Programme of Events to be released shortly