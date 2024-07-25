Street Art Murals In Main Street

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2024 .

GibraltarCultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have begun a street art programme to beautify the barriers and cannons placed around Main Street and other areas in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follow below:

Kyrane Lia has been the artist selected for phase one of the project, painting various barriers along Main Street. These barriers will depict important events in Gibraltar’s history. As Main Street is frequented daily by a large volume of locals and visitors alike, the murals will provide a quick and visual insight into Gibraltar’s rich history. The barriers will also have QR codes with information on the artist and the historical relevance of the event depicted on each of them.

TheMinister forCulture, The HonourableChristian Santos, said: ‘This project has been in the works since I first came into office. This street art project will not only bring our history to life but is a testament to how the power of creativity can transform our shared spaces. Congratulations to our incredible Kyrane Lia whose beautiful work is already being noticed and appreciated by all. Your work not only beautifies our environment but will also be a source of information on our cultural identity to locals and tourists alike.’

HM Government of Gibraltar will also work with other artists to continue this project throughout other areas in Gibraltar. This will support the Government’s Street Art initiative in line with its urban regeneration and cultural development programmes.



