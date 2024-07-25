Rock El Kasbah - Street Party At Calle Comedia

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have confirmed ‘Rock El Kasbah’ will take place on Saturday 7th September 2024 at Castle Steps.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Better known to locals as ‘Calle Comedia’, the venue will prove to be a great backdrop for a street party. Rock El Kasbah is part of the three weeks long National Celebrations programme, coordinated between GCS and the SDGG.

The programme of entertainment will feature Adrian Pisarello & Friends, Sister Dee & Friends, Broken Arrows and Heritage. Other acts will include two amazing drama performances: ‘Main Street’ Monologue by Julian Felice and a performance piece by GAMPA, ‘La Maleta’, a tribute to women who lived through the Evacuation.

The events start as from 4pm on the day till late. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.





