Autumn Bookmark Competition 2024
Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, will hold a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2024 Autumn Cultural Programme. The theme is “Celebrating Strengths: Every Mind Matters”.
A statement from GCS follows below:
Participants are invited to design bookmarks that capture the essence of dyslexia as a unique and valuable perspective, emphasising strengths such as:
⮚ Creativity and innovation
⮚ Resilience and determination
⮚ Strong visual and spatial skills
⮚ Exceptional people skills
⮚ Innovative problem-solving
⮚ Entrepreneurial spirit
The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar. Participants may submit up to three original works.
There will be five categories as follows:
- School Years 3 to 6
- School Years 7 to 10
- School Years 11 to 13
- Adult Category
- Gibraltar Theme
The Overall Winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, the winner in each category will receive a prize of £100 and a trophy.
The winning Gibraltar theme bookmarks will be gifted to all authors attending this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literature Festival.
Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. Completed forms and bookmarks are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The deadline for entries is Friday 4th October 2024.