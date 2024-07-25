Autumn Bookmark Competition 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, will hold a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2024 Autumn Cultural Programme. The theme is “Celebrating Strengths: Every Mind Matters”.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Participants are invited to design bookmarks that capture the essence of dyslexia as a unique and valuable perspective, emphasising strengths such as:

⮚ Creativity and innovation

⮚ Resilience and determination

⮚ Strong visual and spatial skills

⮚ Exceptional people skills

⮚ Innovative problem-solving

⮚ Entrepreneurial spirit

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar. Participants may submit up to three original works.

There will be five categories as follows:

School Years 3 to 6 School Years 7 to 10 School Years 11 to 13 Adult Category Gibraltar Theme

The Overall Winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, the winner in each category will receive a prize of £100 and a trophy.

The winning Gibraltar theme bookmarks will be gifted to all authors attending this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literature Festival.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. Completed forms and bookmarks are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The deadline for entries is Friday 4th October 2024.