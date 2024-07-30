Asgard Explorers Based In Hastings Visit Gibraltar For A Marine Science Camp

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2024 .

The Nautilus Project recently hosted their second Marine Science camp.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Despite the Charity’s lack of resources, the camp was a huge success and the beginning of a fostered relationship with the Scouts.

The visiting Asgardians week long science program was jam packed with bio blitzing, citizen science, SUP, snorkelling, building plankton nets, kayaking, oyster surveying and more!

Our thanks to everybody who made this possible especially the Albert Tellez, Nigel Jeffries, Vincent Robba, Stephen Warr, Julian Valverde, MH Bland, In2Adventures and our great team of Summer Youth Monitors.