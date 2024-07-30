Minister Santos Presents Certificates At The Mindspace Project Camp Awards Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2024 .

Minister Christian Santos recently presented certificates at The Mindspace Project Camp awards ceremony.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The ceremony was held at the John Mackintosh Hall with approximately forty youngsters from the age of four in attendance, along with The Mindspace Project representatives Galadriel McGrail, Kationa Matto, Abigail Mañasco and volunteer leaders and Buddies.

With the theme ‘Knowing Our Gibraltar’, the two week long summer camp has been run in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services. The children have learnt about the Rock’s unique offerings, both touristic and cultural, including exploring the Northern Defences and going to see the dolphins.

Minister Santos said: “I am delighted to present these certificates. The Mindspace Project does great work with young people aged four to sixteen all year round,focusing on wellbeing and ‘fitness with a difference’. Thanks to the organisers and volunteers for preparing such a fun and educational programme for the summer camp for our youth to enjoy”.





