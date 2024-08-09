Action for Housing Reiterates Support For Minister Feetham's Tax Bill

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2024 .

Action for Housing has reiterated it's support for the legislative initiative proposed by Minister Feetham's Tax Bill.

A statement from Action For Housing follows below:

Action for Housing reiterates its support for the legislative initiative proposed by Minister Feetham's Tax Bill to ensure that housing developments benefit the majority of residents and curb the rampant speculation that has gone unchecked for such a long time and which raises house prices for all.

The legislation in question is not as radical as vested interests would have people believe. In fact, Action for Housing believes that more initiatives are needed across the whole spectrum of housing in Gibraltar to ensure that the majority of residents are not locked out permanently of accessibility to a home.

AFH, therefore, calls on Minister Feetham to introduce much needed radical measures for the benefit of the majority whatever deep pockets they annoy.





