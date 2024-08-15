A Level Results Released Today

Written by YGTV Team on 15 August 2024 .

Students at Bayside, Westside and the Gibraltar College have today been issued with their A Level / Level 3 examination results. Results were released at 9:00am local time, at the time Ofqual allows the results to be communicated to the individuals who have completed qualifications in the summer exam cycle (8:00am UK time). These results were communicated electronically to enable young people to receive these in the environment of their choosing and to facilitate their subsequent follow-up with communication to universities should this have been required.

This year sees the young people in our three HMGoG secondary institutions having secured a total of 661 pass grades, each one representing an individual story and learning journey. 615 of these pass grades were achieved across 24 different traditionally-assessed subjects, with a further 46 passes being achieved within the 4 vocational qualifications offered. Of note are also the large number of students, 15 in total, who have attained three As or above, giving them the status of Gibraltar Scholar.

A statement continued: “Although our educational settings have enjoyed uninterrupted schooling throughout the last two academic years during which the Level 3 / A Level courses were completed, it is important to remember that the young people at the centre of our focus today did encounter disrupted times during their Key Stage 3 and 4 journey as a result of the pandemic. These young people and their teachers have had to work extremely hard in recent years to ensure that any negative impacts of the disruptions were as limited as possible and that strategies were put in place to support the learners’ recovery. The support and facilitation of the families supporting these young people throughout their journey must also be highlighted and celebrated. With the expert guidance and input of school staff, every effort will have been made to ensure that these young people were as well prepared as possible and able to demonstrate their ability under formal examination conditions which, for the second year, have returned to pre-pandemic processes.

“This is the second year that the marking and grading of examinations returns to pre-pandemic levels and to the more standard, traditional approach that is associated with the public examination process of awarding A Level and Level 3 qualifications.”

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, stated: “It is customary for the media and schools to look at trends across cohorts over time and whilst there are some useful observations that can be taken from trends in a theoretical and less practicable sense, these are of little direct relevance to the learners who have actually completed their qualifications in this cycle.” She continued, stressing how, “Ultimately, I would encourage interested observers to look at each young person in their own right and celebrate all the successes that they have achieved - today and throughout their learning journey, and indeed that we hope they will continue to achieve within their future endeavours.”

A statement continued: “Whilst the Department of Education recognises the currency that successful completion of such qualifications provides, and very much celebrates the achievements of all young people receiving results today, they hasten to stress that learners’ successes extend far beyond their examination results. Whilst these results are important, we need to remember that these results are just one part of the broader picture of a young person's educational journey. We need to recognise and celebrate the abilities and skills developed throughout their educational journey thus far, competences that will serve young people in all aspects of life.

“The results table attached compiles the results achieved by students across all courses offered by HMGoG’s Consortium offering at A Level / Level 3. As students from the 3 host institutions Bayside, Westside and the Gibraltar College are able to select from the full range of courses offered throughout the Consortium, the Department of Education feels it is important to publish the results in a format that aligns well with the provision. Notwithstanding, the Department of Education very much recognises the unique qualities and strengths of each educational setting and will continue to champion these within the Consortium offering, ensuring that all young people have equitable access to all courses and are given the best opportunities to succeed no matter their individual areas of interest and their chosen pathway.

‘Our community's young people are very fortunate to have so many options and choices available to them’’ stated the Minister for Education, Professor John Cortes. ‘’Our schools play a crucial role in fostering skills, knowledge and understanding across many various fields, giving the youth in our community a very broad foundation for many different career opportunities.’’

Although there will be many celebrating their achievements today, and those who are excited about where they are headed to next within their continuing learning journey, inevitably there will be others who will be disappointed with their results and/or unsure as to what their next steps should be. There is a wealth of guidance and support that young people can tap into to assist them no matter what position they find themselves in. Teachers in schools as well as staff at the Department of Education are on hand to advise, support and provide guidance and assistance to all students, both those who have secured a place at University and those who may be continuing to seek a place through the clearing process or who may now find themselves looking at other options. Young people are encouraged to discuss any concerns, uncertainties or queries with their parents/carers and informed staff at their school. Teachers and senior staff at schools are well placed to guide students at what can be a stressful time.

There are lots of options available for young people and the Department of Education urges each young person receiving results today to consider all details carefully before determining which pathway is best for them. “It can be easy to get swept up into what can feel like a rush to make a decision regarding what next steps to pursue,” a spokesperson for the Department of Education stated. It is important for young people and their families to pause, firstly to celebrate or commiserate according to how the young person feels about their results, and then to take stock of the opportunities available to them. “Take time,” the spokesperson continued, “Make sure that the next steps that the young person decides to take are indeed those that are best for them.”

The Department of Education is also keen to stress to the young people receiving results today, as well as to their families and other interested observers in the community, that we should remember that there is a lot more to every young person than their exam results. No individual should feel defined by their exam results. Importantly, there will be a way forward for everyone.

The Department of Education extends its thanks to its teachers and other school staff, who have played a key role in supporting and inspiring these young people to work towards realising their potential. Indeed, the Department of Education recognises the input of all the dedicated professionals who have contributed to these young people’s learning journey throughout their school life - from the early stages in Nursery, throughout the Lower Primary and Upper Primary years, as well as the earlier years of learning in the Secondary sector, as well as the focused efforts of the staff who have prepared them for the Level 3 / A Level courses over the last 2 years. The important role played by parents, carers and families is also celebrated. “We thank everyone who has helped to form supportive teams around the young people whose day it is today, and we applaud the young people for all their successes, both within their examinations and beyond,” expressed the Director of Education, Keri Scott.

In the context of the return to pre-pandemic standards, we are pleased to report that the examination results across the three Government institutions have managed to achieve a notable overall pass rate of 90% across the three Consortium educational settings. The Department of Education also notes that, in line with England, the number of A* and A grades that learners in HMGoG schools have achieved this year has increased.

Minister for Education, John Cortes, shared his thoughts about this milestone day and pointed towards the various pathways available to young people: “Exam results day marks the end of these young people’s educational journey in our schools and the start of their onward journey beyond school. Whether they avail themselves of a scholarship, or defer, or choose any other option, their experiences in our exceptional schools, guided by outstanding teachers, have been crucial in shaping who they are and who they will become. Working in education is incredibly uplifting, especially when you witness young people growing and improving throughout their school years. A Level exam results are just one of the many ways for them to see their progress. With these encouraging reflections, I extend my congratulations to each and every young person as they continue on their life’s journey and take this opportunity to wish them all the best for their future.”