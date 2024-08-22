GSD Congratulates GCSE Students

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2024 .

The GSD has congratulated all those students who received their GCSE results.

A statement continued: “Our very best wishes to all students who have completed and attained their GCSE grades. We wish students success whether they intend to go on to pursue A Levels, further training opportunities, or work. In that context we hope that our students are properly guided, and adequate advice is offered by our secondary schools, to ensure that all students are in a position to take crucial decisions for their future.

“We also take the opportunity to convey our gratitude and special thanks to all those teachers and other members of staff, who form part of the education system, and who have at one stage and in one way or another, guided our students throughout their educational journey, all the way from Reception Class right up to their Year 11.”

Shadow Minister for Young People, Giovanni Origo, added:

“It is great to see the hard work and dedication our students have shown in achieving such outstanding academic results. Such achievements, I must add, are also a reflection of and highlight the tremendous job that our teachers have done, each doing their part throughout the different stages of the student’s educational journey. Finally, to all those parents who have made sacrifices to support their students, we also recognize and appreciate the significant role each of you have played in helping them attain these results, irrespective of the grades received. If some students haven’t achieved what they wanted, we express our support for them to persevere on their chosen path, or to follow other training and career pathways. It is always important to reflect at results time that there needs to be other opportunities for those not going on to A Levels, or eventually University.”