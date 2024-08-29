Gibraltar National Celebrations 2024 - Boat Procession

Written by YGTV Team on 29 August 2024 .

The Gibraltar National Day Boat Procession will take place on Sunday 8th September 2024 at 7.30pm.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe and Gibraltar Cultural Services with the assistance of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, Dolphin Adventure, Steven Segui on behalf of the Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of the Environment. The event will entail the blessing of the sea and vessels and

will serve as an Act of Remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea. The intention is for all boat owners to follow in procession to the South Mole where the laying of natural flowers will take place.

This is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar, regardless of their religious affiliation. Any boat owner interested in participating should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Alternatively, the muster time on the day will be 7.00pm, at sea, outside Mid Harbours Marina, for the commencement of the procession at 7.30pm. Participants are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and only bring natural flowers.





