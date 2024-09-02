Cultural Awards - Phonelines Announced for Voting

02 September 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the phonelines for the shortlisted nominees for the 2024 Cultural Awards. The Awards aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture recognising potential, ability, talent and achievements throughout Gibraltar’s cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board is comprised of Peter Montegriffo KC, Ernest Gomez, Paula Latin, Andrea Martin-Simpson and Seamus Byrne. Following a public nomination process, the Board has considered nominations and other individuals and groups who have been active over the last year and beyond to decide on a shortlist in the following categories. This shortlist is based on performances and events produced, and achievements attained, primarily from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2024.

As part of the process, the public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The public lines will run from the 2nd to the 30th September with the support of Gibtelecom who will be providing the charity telephone numbers. Callers will need to seek the billpayer’s permission prior to calling, with calls costing 50p, and all proceeds once again donated to the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist is as follows:

JUNIOR (15 and Under)

Arianna Gianani | 8660 Winner of GBC’s short film competition produced ‘Love Grace’ which has been nominated for international short film festivals and wrote & performed an original play with GAMPA.

Oceana Payne | 8661 2 golds at Dance World Cup qualifiers & overall solo winner, awarded fully funded BA Hons scholarship at Global Dance Open and summer school scholarship.

Alexander Perry | 8662 11-year-old accepted to Royal Ballet School training programme, also accepted to summer programme at the American Ballet Summer and Russian Masters.

Maisie Wilson | 8663 won best supporting actress at Drama Festival, shared lead role in GAMPA’s A Monster Calls.

Robyn Xiberras | 8664 Global Dance Open success included Star of the Future Award, youngest dancer to be nominated for Dancer of the Globe, 5 medals to include 2 gold. Performed at London Excel and involved in high profile community events.

YOUTH (24 and under)

Bayside & Westside Drama Group | 8665 Founded in 2008 and since won over 80 awards including three best overall plays in the Gibraltar Drama Festival and six wins at the Duncan Rand Festival at Medway Theatre.

Stella Bosano | 8666 Multiple wins at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival, won the Alwani Prize at the Young Artist Competition, took 1st Prize Junior and Most Promising Artist at Gibraltar Heritage Trust Open Air Competition. Winner of YAJ video competition, runs successful social media channels as a makeup artist.

Eva Devincenzi | 8667 Wrote, directed, and performed ‘Medusa’ at the Gibraltar Drama Festival chosen for Gala night and won best supporting actress. Short story competition winner school years 11-13.

Matthew Navas | 8668 Competed in the National Drama Festival in England in 2024. Won Best Actor at the Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2024 and Best supporting actor at the Duncan Festival UK 2023. Matthew secured a place at Italia Conti drama school.

Caitlin Rodriguez | 8669 Overall winner at the Gibraltar Dance Festival. Placed fourth in Contemporary solo at the Sussex Festival and earned top scores at the GDO qualifiers. In 2023, Caitlin received a prestigious Global Scholarship, securing four major scholarships, including fully funded degrees from Bird College and London Studio Centre.

SENIOR (over 25s)

Beatrice Garcia | 8670 A Gibraltarian illustrator and designer known for her bold, Mediterranean-inspired artworks. Has collaborated with international clients to include British Council in Qatar, and Jersey Post. In 2023, she was longlisted for a World Illustration Award. Her illustrations featured in ‘Women of Gibraltar; Forgotten Narrative’ book. Selected for Rock Retreat/ Accord Literary Retreat in Ghana and related collaborations.

Erica McGrail | 8671 Won 'Best Play' and 'Best Actress' awards at the Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2024 for Bull by Mike Bartlett. Co-directed Medusa, which was the Runner Up at the Festival and received awards for 'Best Stage Presentation'. Received 'Best Performance' award for her role as Isobel in Bull at the National Drama Festival UK 2024.

Nicole Valverde | 8672 A professional dancer, who in the past year has performed at high profile events such as the Champions League Final with Lenny Kravitz. Other highlights include featuring in top advertisement campaign throughout the UK and Ireland, also opened for Andrea Bocelli in London.

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

Kitchen Studios | 8673 Celebrating their 10th anniversary the group organised a month-long calendar of events including workshops and exhibitions, continuing to provide a platform for expression and to promote contemporary art in Gibraltar

Patuka Press | 8674 Founded in 2022 with the aim to publish and promote Gibraltarian Literature. Created a community of Gibraltarian writers committed to writing and publishing stories about Gibraltar. More recently published two sold out books with a Llanito focus.

Women of Gibraltar: Forgotten Narratives | 8675 An innovative book commissioned by the Ministry of Equality and written by Claire Montado, CEO of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. Illustrated by Beatrice Garcia, it highlights the lives and achievements of 25 women connected to Gibraltar. The book aims to chronicle women’s contributions to Gibraltar's history and spans from the Neanderthal era to the 21st century.

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20040843 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.