Lifeguard Awards Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2024 .

The Department of the Environment hosted a Certificate Presentation Ceremony on Friday to show appreciation for the exceptional work of the 28 young people who have demonstrated commitment, skills and excellence in their respective lifeguarding fields.

The event, held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre, was attended by the 28 lifeguards and their families. The ceremony aimed to acknowledge and commend the hard work and dedication of the young recipients, who have excelled in their lifeguard skills development through the 2024 bathing season, soon coming to an end.

Prior to presenting the certificates and awards, the Minister for Environment John Cortes addressed the lifeguards, highlighting the importance of recognising and encouraging excellence. He commended them on the 17 rescues carried out this year, as well as the countless other times when they have provided first aid and other support to beachgoers of all ages.

He continued: “Today is an important day for us and more so for you. Please don’t underestimate the importance of your contribution in keeping the public safe, and I take this opportunity to thank you all. We are immensely proud.”

The certificates were then presented by the Minister, who personally congratulated each recipient.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the Best Head Lifeguard and Best Lifeguard for the 2024 Bathing Season. These were awarded to:

Best Head Lifeguard (Beach) - Charlie Walker

Best Lifeguard (Beach) - Abigael Belllingan

Best Head Lifeguard (Pool) - Gabriel Tremblay

Best Lifeguard (Pool) - Kaylum Davis

A special award was also presented to Caine McWilliams for his unfaltering dedication and enthusiasm displayed as a Beach Attendant over the years since 2016. Caine has been Gibraltar’s longest serving Beach Attendant, and this one will be his last year of service.

The Department of the Environment is committed to fostering a culture of development, excellence and innovation. Through initiatives like the Certificate Presentation Ceremony, the Department aims to inspire individuals to reach their full potential and contribute positively to the community.