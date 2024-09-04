Minister Arias-Vasquez publishes first Neurodevelopmental and Autism Spectrum Pathway

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2024 .

The Government says it is pleased to announce the launch of the first Neurodevelopmental Pathway and Autism Spectrum (AS) Pathway. These pathways are a demonstration of the Government's commitment to providing tailored support to children and young people with neurodevelopmental conditions of all kinds.

The Neurodevelopmental Pathway has been developed as an overarching strategy designed to ensure that every child in Gibraltar, regardless of the challenges they face, receives the support they need to thrive. It provides a broad, structured framework for care, under which more specific pathways such as an Autism Spectrum Pathway and an ADHD Pathway are developed as detailed guidelines addressing the unique needs of particular conditions. It is the Government’s intention to publish further pathways, such as for ADHD, in coming months with work on this already underway.

The development of the Neurodevelopmental and Autism Spectrum pathways published today has been the result of extensive collaboration among various sectors, including health, disability, education, and social care. The Neurodevelopmental Pathway outlines a structured approach to care, integrating the expertise of a multidisciplinary team to provide comprehensive and person- centred support from initial assessment through to ongoing care.

Commenting on the launch, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have finally been able to publish the neurodevelopmental and autism spectrum pathways. These pathways are not just pieces of paper, they are hugely important for children and families navigating the complexities of neurodevelopmental conditions. The Government is committed to ensuring that each child receives the individualised care they need to thrive, and these pathways reflect our commitment to building a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.

“I would like to thank Ms Joelle Ladislaus and Ms Atrish Sanchez for their contribution towards these pathways. When I was elected just 10 months ago I was very keen to publish these pathways, but I wanted to do so with the support of the Opposition. I am very pleased to say that we have been able to work collaboratively and constructively on this issue and I am very grateful to them for this. I would also like to thank the Working Party involved in the drafting of these pathways for their efforts.

“I understand how important an appropriate diagnosis can be in improving the lives of our children and their families. These pathways, however, don’t just provide the diagnosis, but are designed to ensure that our children receive the most comprehensive and compassionate care possible.”