Cross-Frontier Group Reaffirms Commitment To The Agreement While Renewing Its Call To Action

Written by YGTV Team on .

At a plenary session of the CFG, it was agreed to foster a round of meetings with  officials involved in the negotiating process. 

A statement from the Cross-Frontier Group follows below:

A plenary session of the Cross-Frontier Group, a collective of trade union and business  organisations from Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, was held at the headquarters of  Unite the Union in Gibraltar. 

During the meeting, spokespersons from the Group’s representative organisations voiced their shared concerns over the lack of any outcome in negotiations for a treaty between  the European Union and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar. At the same time, they  reiterated their commitment to an agreement that will provide certainty to residents of the  area and which will elevate the political commitment reached in the "New Year's Eve  Agreement" into a binding legal document. 

The representatives of the Group consider the agreement essential to allow for free  flowing border and the development of the much-promised "Zone of Shared Prosperity". 

As part of its constitutional development, which sets out a framework for rotation of the  CFG’s office-holders, the GGCA workers union, represented by Darren Cerisola, was  appointed as the Group’s president for the next 12 months, with the Asociación de  Asesoramiento y Desarrollo Empresarial de La Línea, AADELL, represented by Lorenzo  Pérez Periañez, as its vice-president. 

It was also unanimously agreed that Comisiones Obreras, represented by its general  secretary in the Campo de Gibraltar, Manuel Triano, will continue as CFG secretary. 

Finally, the plenary of the Cross-Frontier Group has agreed to foster a round of talks with  the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and  representatives of the British government. 

The CFG acknowledges that the current political deadlock requires its representative  organisations to adopt a more proactive approach and an intensification of their efforts  going forward, starting with the drafting in the coming days of a joint declaration that  they will circulate to those involved in the negotiations



