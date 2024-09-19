Cross-Frontier Group Reaffirms Commitment To The Agreement While Renewing Its Call To Action

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2024 .

A plenary session of the Cross-Frontier Group, a collective of trade union and business organisations from Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, was held at the headquarters of Unite the Union in Gibraltar.

During the meeting, spokespersons from the Group’s representative organisations voiced their shared concerns over the lack of any outcome in negotiations for a treaty between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar. At the same time, they reiterated their commitment to an agreement that will provide certainty to residents of the area and which will elevate the political commitment reached in the "New Year's Eve Agreement" into a binding legal document.

The representatives of the Group consider the agreement essential to allow for free flowing border and the development of the much-promised "Zone of Shared Prosperity".

As part of its constitutional development, which sets out a framework for rotation of the CFG’s office-holders, the GGCA workers union, represented by Darren Cerisola, was appointed as the Group’s president for the next 12 months, with the Asociación de Asesoramiento y Desarrollo Empresarial de La Línea, AADELL, represented by Lorenzo Pérez Periañez, as its vice-president.

It was also unanimously agreed that Comisiones Obreras, represented by its general secretary in the Campo de Gibraltar, Manuel Triano, will continue as CFG secretary.

Finally, the plenary of the Cross-Frontier Group has agreed to foster a round of talks with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the British government.

The CFG acknowledges that the current political deadlock requires its representative organisations to adopt a more proactive approach and an intensification of their efforts going forward, starting with the drafting in the coming days of a joint declaration that they will circulate to those involved in the negotiations





