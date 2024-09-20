Gibraltar Horticultural Society Plant A Seed Day 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society are inviting members of the public to join them for the second annual Plant a Seed Day on Saturday 12th October at the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens, Katzuma Education Centre.

A statement from the Gibraltar Horticultural Society follows below:

Are you ready to make a difference? The day aims to give children and adults the joy of planting and the opportunity to witness the magic of plants growing, fostering a deeper connection with nature and a greater appreciation for environmental stewardship. Let’s come together to celebrate nature and create a greener future!

When: Saturday 12th October 2024

Where: Gibraltar Botanic Gardens, Katzuma Education Centre

Time: 10.00 to 13.00 hrs

We are planting seeds, garden tours, scavenger hunt, crafts, growing community, and making our world a little greener, one plant at a time! Bring your friends, family, and some gardening gloves! Together, we can nurture our planet and enjoy a day of fun, fresh air, and connection.

Why join?

• Help the environment by finding out all we offer

• Meet like-minded people

• Learn about gardening

• Make a lasting impact! Let’s plant the seeds of change—literally!

For more information please visit our website www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com or get in contact with myself on 0035054004737 and subscribe to our newsletter for free and be part of this incredible movement.

Thank you for being a valued part of our community. We hope to see you at the event.