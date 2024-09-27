RGP Officer Receives Commendation

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2024 .

This morning, a Royal Gibraltar Police officer was presented with a Commendation by the Commissioner of Police.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Detective Constable Guy Buist, who works in the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department, was commended for his actions during a recent investigation into the death of a British national in Gibraltar.

An RGP spokesman said: “Congratulations DC Buist!”

Pictured: (L to R) Assistant Commissioner of Police Cathal Yeats, DC Guy Buist, Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and Superintendent Sean Perera.





