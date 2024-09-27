HMGoG Responds To Unite The Union Concerning GFRS Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2024 .

Below follows the Government's response to the recently announced Industrial Action concerning the GFRS:

HM Government of Gibraltar values the essential work that the GFRS undertakes on behalf of Gibraltar’s public.

The Government, nonetheless, considers Unite's narrative concerning the GFRS’ terms and conditions to be misleading.

The fact is there has been no change to the conditions and contractual arrangements of the GFRS.

Collective Agreements are not a mechanism that exist within the framework of the Civil Service and are reserved for Agencies and Authorities.

Despite that, and to assist GFRS members of staff, as an alternative, the Government is actively working to include terms and conditions specific to the GFRS as an Annex to General Orders, and communicated this position to Unite earlier this week.

This is the correct process to follow to achieve the aim highlighted in Unite's press release announcing the commencement of selective industrial action.

The Government, further, wishes to make it clear that the rights of firefighting grades have not been in question at any point and the continued work in relation to the development of GFRS specific Annexes to General Orders in this area do not impact on any safety or operational concerns in any way whatsoever.

The reality disclosed by the Unite leaflet on the GFRS dispute, however, is that the underlying reality of this industrial action by Unite is an attempt to increase already generous salaries in the GFRS.

On the matter of shift disturbance, the Government has highlighted multiple times to the Union that their fundamental understanding of GFRS salary composition is flawed. GFRS salary consists of an all-inclusive wage provided by way of analogue by the UK’s Local Government Association, the entity responsible for setting UK firefighter salaries. As a result, no distinction can be made to identify what element of the all-inclusive wage is constituted by shift work or shift disturbance. The all-inclusive wage is an award that includes shift work, whether during the night or daylight hours. These are mutually exclusive mechanisms which the union is trying to shoe-horn in an illogical attempt to further their members’ claims.

Moreover, quantifying part of this basic salary as shift disturbance, as Unite members are claiming, would, in fact, negatively impact on overtime pay and pension contributions.

Additionally, in real terms GFRS firefighting grades exceed parity with their UK firefighting counterparts through their receipt of the additional series of allowances and conditioned overtime that UK counterparts are not the beneficiaries of. This significantly enhances the take-home pay of Unite members of the GFRS.

Finally, the Government would like to assure the public that their safety and welfare, as well as those of the GFRS firefighting grades, are not at risk.

The GFRS is subject to a series of comprehensive risk assessments to ensure that its practices lead to the safe and efficient delivery of services.

The Government agrees on the importance of adequate resourcing, which is why the Government is fully committed to continued investment in resources, new Fire Station, appliances, training (including a generous Continuous Professional Development emolument) and any other requirements identified and recommended by Senior Management, but not by the Union, which is consulted on these matters but does not decide them.

To this end, GFRS Senior Management are currently addressing concerns on risk elements and safety issues, and considering the ways in which operational capacity can be improved. The Government considers these to be operational matters on which it will seek the advice of Senior Management, who are the experts in this field, and is not prepared to negotiate on such issues with Union representatives who cannot advise counsel on resourcing issues. As part of these discussions with Senior Management, the Government has already introduced changes to the GFRS training team as requested by Senior Management and initiated the tender process for an Aerial Ladder Platform, which alone has an estimated cost of £1 million.

It is important to note that the alleged under-resourcing that Unite now raises has never been formally communicated to HM Government, therefore it is surprising that this is now a motive for industrial action in respect of what is clearly a camouflaged attempt to raise already generous salaries.

The reality is that it is both financially attractive and personally rewarding to be a firefighter within the GFRS. Recruitment is over-subscribed and there are no retention issues, a testament to the favourable terms and conditions that exist within the organisation and which GFRS deserve.

Notwithstanding its very strong disagreement with both the methods and objectives of Unite on this matter, the Government hopes the union de-escalates from its selective industrial action position and returns, constructively, to the negotiating table as soon as possible to discuss the particulars of the consolidated terms and conditions document the union has said it wishes to achieve.





