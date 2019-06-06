Island Games Opening Ceremony Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Written on 06 June 2019 .

The Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games opening ceremony tickets will go on sale at www.buytickets.gi from 12.00pm tomorrow.

The Opening Ceremony of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games will be held at the new Europa Point Sports Complex on Saturday 6th July, commencing at 7.00pm and concluding at 9.00pm. The Opening Ceremony will commence with a display by the combined bands of The Royal Gibraltar Regiment and The Royal Marines. This will be followed by the march past of the 22 participating islands’ athletes and officials, a traditional ‘Water Ceremony’ and concludes with a special choreographed piece by Nathan Conroy.

Ticket Price includes:

– Shuttle Service to and from the venue – Gibraltar 2019 Souvenir Games Programme

Venue: Europa Point Sports Complex Gates Open: 6.15pm Ceremony Begins: 7.00pm Tickets:

£15 per person

Due to anticipated high demand and venue capacity, tickets are limited to four per order. When you purchase more than one ticket, all tickets will be in the name of the ticket purchaser.