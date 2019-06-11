NatWest International Island Games Unveil Gibraltar Kit

Written on 11 June 2019 .

Last week, the kit for Team Gibraltar was unveiled with a presentation at the Island Games Office.

Athletes attended the event to try on the new uniforms.

Argus Insurance Company (Europe) Limited are the official sponsor of the Gibraltar kit, as they have been since 2013.

Linda Alvarez, President of the Gibraltar Island Games Association said: “We are very grateful to Argus Insurance for once again being the official sponsor of the Gibraltar kit for this year’s Games. We are now less than a month away and excitement is really building for what will be a very special event in Gibraltar’s sporting history.”

Tyrone Montovio, CEO Argus Insurance said: “Argus is excited to again sponsor Team Gibraltar at the Island Games. We are proud of all the athletes and it is an honour to support them as they represent Gibraltar at an international level. We value the opportunity to serve the community and its athletes through this partnership and we wish them all the best.”