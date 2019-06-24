Gibraltar Loses Bid To Host 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games

Written on 24 June 2019 .

The Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar have expressed their disappointment over the recent loss of their bid to host the 2021 Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board voted for the dual-island Caribbean nation.

Trinidad and Tobago have been selected as the new host of the Games.

Speaking after the decision Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association General Secretary Joe Schembri said: “We’re naturally disappointed with the decision as we felt our bid offered a complete package for a successful edition of the youth games especially with the new facilities coming on line.”

CGF President Louise Martin CBE said: "The Board would like to thank Gibraltar once again for submitting their bid to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games. We will now work with the Gibraltar CGA (Commonwealth Games Association) to identify opportunities to host future Commonwealth events."





