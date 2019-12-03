Dyson Parody Claims GDA Masters Ranking No.2 Title

Written on 03 December 2019 .

Last Friday the George Federico Darts Hall hosted the second of seven Ranking Tournament of the Darts Season, the GDA Masters.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

40 players turned up to try and gain ranking points and climb the Ranking tables.

The initial rounds of this seeded tournament are played as best of 7 legs. Six of the eight seeded players progressed comfortably to the Quarter finals. Nº3 seed David Francis narrowly lost his board final to Carlos Muñoz 4-3, having beaten Shane Smith 4-0 in the 1st Round. Nº5 seed Christian Tosso lost his 1st Round match 4-2 to Guillermo Mascarenhas.

Following some fiercely contested matches the quarter-final line up was as follows;

Dyson Parody 4 – 1 Sean Negrette

Roy Asquez 4 – 3 Jarvis Bautista

Craig Galliano 4 – 2 Carlos Muñoz

Antony Lopez 4 –3 Justin Hewitt

SEMI-FINALS

Roy Asquez could not keep up with strong scoring by Dyson Parody who won the match 5-1.

Antony Lopez took on a very determined Craig Galliano and was able to secure the victory 5-4

FINAL

Dyson Parody V Antony Lopez

Antony won the Bull throw and scored well but Dyson was the first to throw for doubles hitting D20 with his 2nddart, leaving Antony trailing on 132.

Dyson pulled out a 3-0 lead hitting a maximum 180 on each of the next 2 legs, finishing on D8 & D16.

The fourth leg was claimed by Antony hitting a D15 after missing D20 & D10, with Dyson missing 8 shots at a double.

Dyson followed up with another 180 maximum, taking the leg with D16, and took out the next leg with the same double to establish a comfortable 5-1 lead.

Antony had a bit of a resurgence in the next, checking out D12 leaving Dyson trailing with 121.

It was not enough however as Antony missed 2 D20’s to let Dyson secure the title by hitting a D14.

Dyson Parody 6 – 2 Antony Lopez

180’s: Dyson Parody x 5, Antony Lopez, Craig Galliano x 3, Varian Israel, Dylan Duo Sr, Christian Tosso, Harry Parody, Jarvis Bautista, Sean Negrette x 1

High Finishes: Antony Lopez 156 &110, Dyson Parody 121, Roy Asquez 120 &101, Jarvis Bautista, George Federico 100

Congratulations to Dyson Parody, commiserations to Antony Lopez!

Preliminary Round

Joseph Sanchez 4-0 Darren Olivero

Dayle Ramirez 4-1 Johnny Remorino

Carlos Munoz 4-2 Dylan Duo Snr

Harry Parody 4-3 Chris Dalli

Helen Olivero 4-3 Luie Gaivizo

Geroge Ramos 4-1 Francis Remorino

Jeremy Cruz 4-2 Adam Orfila

George Federico 4-0 Varian Israel

First Round

Dyson Parody 4-1 Christian Asquez

Justin Broton 4-0 Joeseph Sanchez

Antony Lopez 4-1 Adam Roche

Dayle Ramirez 4-0 Denis Sheehan

David Francis 4-0 Shane Smith

Carlos Munoz 4-0 Kevagn Periera

Roy Asquez 4-0 Jayce Asquez

Harry Parody 4-1 Dylan Duo Jnr

Guillermo Mascharenas 4-2 Christian Tosso

Jarvis Bautista 4-0 Helen Olivero

Craig Galliano 4-0 William Pisani

George Ramos 4-1 Daryl Vassalo

Justin Hewitt 4-0 Kean Olivero

Jeremy Cruz 4-1 Arthur Asquez

Sean Negrette 4-0 Maxi Broton

George Federico 4-1 Charlie Borastero

Last 16

Dyson Parody 4-1 Justin Broton

Antony Lopez 4-1 Dayle Ramirez

Carlos Munoz 4-3 David Francis

Roy Asquez 4-0 Harry Parody

Jarvis Bautista 4-1 Guillermo Mascharenas

Craig Galliano 4-0 George Ramos

Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jeremy Cruz

Sean Negrette 4-3 George Federico

Quarter-Final

Dyson Parody 4-1 Sean Negrette

Roy Asquez 4-3 Jarvis Bautista

Craig Galliano 4-2 Carlos Munoz

Antony Lopez 4-3 Justin Hewitt

Semi-Final

Dyson Parody 5-1 Roy Asquez

Antony Lopez 5-4 Craig Galliano

Final

Dyson Parody 6-2 Antony Lopez