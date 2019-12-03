Dyson Parody Claims GDA Masters Ranking No.2 Title
Last Friday the George Federico Darts Hall hosted the second of seven Ranking Tournament of the Darts Season, the GDA Masters.
A statement from the GDA follows below:
40 players turned up to try and gain ranking points and climb the Ranking tables.
The initial rounds of this seeded tournament are played as best of 7 legs. Six of the eight seeded players progressed comfortably to the Quarter finals. Nº3 seed David Francis narrowly lost his board final to Carlos Muñoz 4-3, having beaten Shane Smith 4-0 in the 1st Round. Nº5 seed Christian Tosso lost his 1st Round match 4-2 to Guillermo Mascarenhas.
Following some fiercely contested matches the quarter-final line up was as follows;
- Dyson Parody 4 – 1 Sean Negrette
- Roy Asquez 4 – 3 Jarvis Bautista
- Craig Galliano 4 – 2 Carlos Muñoz
- Antony Lopez 4 –3 Justin Hewitt
SEMI-FINALS
Roy Asquez could not keep up with strong scoring by Dyson Parody who won the match 5-1.
Antony Lopez took on a very determined Craig Galliano and was able to secure the victory 5-4
FINAL
Dyson Parody V Antony Lopez
Antony won the Bull throw and scored well but Dyson was the first to throw for doubles hitting D20 with his 2nddart, leaving Antony trailing on 132.
Dyson pulled out a 3-0 lead hitting a maximum 180 on each of the next 2 legs, finishing on D8 & D16.
The fourth leg was claimed by Antony hitting a D15 after missing D20 & D10, with Dyson missing 8 shots at a double.
Dyson followed up with another 180 maximum, taking the leg with D16, and took out the next leg with the same double to establish a comfortable 5-1 lead.
Antony had a bit of a resurgence in the next, checking out D12 leaving Dyson trailing with 121.
It was not enough however as Antony missed 2 D20’s to let Dyson secure the title by hitting a D14.
Dyson Parody 6 – 2 Antony Lopez
180’s: Dyson Parody x 5, Antony Lopez, Craig Galliano x 3, Varian Israel, Dylan Duo Sr, Christian Tosso, Harry Parody, Jarvis Bautista, Sean Negrette x 1
High Finishes: Antony Lopez 156 &110, Dyson Parody 121, Roy Asquez 120 &101, Jarvis Bautista, George Federico 100
Congratulations to Dyson Parody, commiserations to Antony Lopez!
Preliminary Round
- Joseph Sanchez 4-0 Darren Olivero
- Dayle Ramirez 4-1 Johnny Remorino
- Carlos Munoz 4-2 Dylan Duo Snr
- Harry Parody 4-3 Chris Dalli
- Helen Olivero 4-3 Luie Gaivizo
- Geroge Ramos 4-1 Francis Remorino
- Jeremy Cruz 4-2 Adam Orfila
- George Federico 4-0 Varian Israel
First Round
- Dyson Parody 4-1 Christian Asquez
- Justin Broton 4-0 Joeseph Sanchez
- Antony Lopez 4-1 Adam Roche
- Dayle Ramirez 4-0 Denis Sheehan
- David Francis 4-0 Shane Smith
- Carlos Munoz 4-0 Kevagn Periera
- Roy Asquez 4-0 Jayce Asquez
- Harry Parody 4-1 Dylan Duo Jnr
- Guillermo Mascharenas 4-2 Christian Tosso
- Jarvis Bautista 4-0 Helen Olivero
- Craig Galliano 4-0 William Pisani
- George Ramos 4-1 Daryl Vassalo
- Justin Hewitt 4-0 Kean Olivero
- Jeremy Cruz 4-1 Arthur Asquez
- Sean Negrette 4-0 Maxi Broton
- George Federico 4-1 Charlie Borastero
Last 16
- Dyson Parody 4-1 Justin Broton
- Antony Lopez 4-1 Dayle Ramirez
- Carlos Munoz 4-3 David Francis
- Roy Asquez 4-0 Harry Parody
- Jarvis Bautista 4-1 Guillermo Mascharenas
- Craig Galliano 4-0 George Ramos
- Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jeremy Cruz
- Sean Negrette 4-3 George Federico
Quarter-Final
- Dyson Parody 4-1 Sean Negrette
- Roy Asquez 4-3 Jarvis Bautista
- Craig Galliano 4-2 Carlos Munoz
- Antony Lopez 4-3 Justin Hewitt
Semi-Final
- Dyson Parody 5-1 Roy Asquez
- Antony Lopez 5-4 Craig Galliano
Final
Dyson Parody 6-2 Antony Lopez