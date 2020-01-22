Special Olympics Gibraltar To Hold Inaugural Tournament At New Complex

Special Olympics Gibraltar will be hosting the Gareth Cowin Futsal Tournament this weekend when teams from Special Olympics Isle of Man and Algeciras will be joining the event.

A statement from Special Olympics Gibraltar follows below:

Having won for the last 3 years there will be a lot of pressure on the local lads to repeat their previous successes in what is always a very hard fought competition.

This year will hold a special significance as it will be the first tournament to be held in SO Gibraltar’s new home in the brand new facilities of their Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex at Europa. Local Special Olympics National Director Annie Risso said “We are looking forward to another thrilling tournament on Saturday against some old friends, and to celebrate the life of a very dear athlete and friend who loved his football and visited Gibraltar several times. It will be especially exciting for us to be playing this in our fantastic new facilities at Europa, the first of what we hope will be many happy events there.”

The tournament kicks off at 10.00 am with SO Isle of Man playing Algeciras, followed by SO Gibraltar against Algeciras at 10.45 am. What promises to be the real stand out game will be at 11.30 am when Gibraltar play their old rivals the Isle of Man. The matches will be played in two halves of 15 minutes under UEFA rules.

Members of the public, family and friends are all warmly invited to come along to watch and support the teams, and to see the new facilities in action.

Gareth was an athlete from Special Olympics Isle of Man who passed away after being taken ill at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in South Korea in January 2013 at the young age of 25. He was a popular athlete who loved his football and had represented Special Olympics Isle of Man in numerous tournaments including our own National Games here in Gibraltar.



