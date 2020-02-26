GSLA And Junior Darts Corporation Enter Into Agreement To Host Junior European Championships

Written on 26 February 2020 .

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) and Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) have entered into a six-year agreement that will see Gibraltar host the Junior European Championships and an event bearing the name of and endorsed by World No.1 Michael van Gerwen annually whilst hosting the Junior World Championships on alternate years during this period.

Minister Linares said he was “delighted” by the arrangement adding that “...given the success of the JDC World Championships, World Cup and International Open held at the Europa Sports Park in September last year, proposals were tabled to extend the relationship and consolidate three more international calibre events into our calendar. Very fruitful meetings have given rise to the agreement in place which will not only attract the world’s best young darts players to the Rock but will enhance the excellent work already undertaken by the Gibraltar Dart’s Association Junior committee.

“It is also important to note that the event is the perfect fit given HM Government’s highly successful event led tourism policy, the effect of which is growing given the massive investment in facilities and the growing reputation that Gibraltar is gaining as a result”.