GBC Sports Awards To Not Include Public Participation

Written on 18 March 2020 .

GBC have announced that the GBC Sports Awards will not include any public participation.

A statement from GBC follows bellow:

The GBC Sports Awards have become a firm fixture of the local television and sports calendar. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has cast a vote for their preferred nominees, and we look forward to revealing the winners next week.

However, the current situation regarding Covid-19 has meant that the annual awards show has had to be scaled back, and will not include any public participation. It is unfortunate, but the right thing to do in order to reduce the risk of infection.

Instead, the GBC Sports Awards will be studio-based. Robin Sheppard-Capurro and Tiago Lino-Da Costa will pay tribute to all our nominees and reveal the winners of each category, as well as announcing the much looked-forward to Lifetime Achievement Award.

The GBC Sports Awards 2019 air on GBC Television on Tuesday 24th March at 9.30pm.