A Happy End for Stay and Play Programme 2020

Written on 27 August 2020 .

In what has been a summer of uncertainty the GSLA’s Stay and Play Programme has provided some semblance of normality for the children who have attended over the last six weeks or so. The programme that finished yesterday has been undertaken using an adapted methodology that had to consider all Covid-19 regulations and protocols where feasible. Ironically, the new model has worked so well that it will now be the default option when considering future programmes, even in more normal environments.

Twenty six children were enrolled on the programme and have taken part in a whole range of activities which have taken place over four different sites namely: Bayside Sports Complex Boathouse Activity Centre, GSLA Accessible Pool, Alameda Gardens (Commonwealth Park) and Kings’ Bastion Leisure Centre.

Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, commented on what has now become an essential service for the families of those attending: “Amidst the abnormality the GSLA Team has managed to deliver an amazing programme this year. This does not detract from the success of previous editions but given the challenges faced this summer the feat cannot be underestimated. A picture paints a thousand words and I urge the public to take five minutes to watch the video that was commissioned and produced by WrightTech to whom we are very grateful. The genuine look of happiness on the faces of the children is proof enough of what the programme gives them. Likewise the expressions of the leaders and staff are a clear indication of the genuine care and affection that this environment provides to this vulnerable cross section of the community. I guarantee that watching the video will brighten up your day. As always the Stay and Play Programme has only been possible with the collaboration of several entities. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar would therefore like to thank the teams at King’s Bastion Leisure Centre, the Alameda Gardens and Commonwealth Park. In addition, mention must be made of the assistance provided by the Care Agency and Gibraltar Health Authority as well as Meddoc Healthcare and We Care, all without whose help this would not have been possible. Finally, I would like to publicly give a special thanks to the Stay and Play Leaders and the GSLA Team. They have been the unsung heroes of the whole 2020 Stay and Play programme. They do not need me to remind them of how crucial their role has been but they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”