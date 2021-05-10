‘Peninsula’ Prevails In Inaugural Alcaidesa Winter Series Circuit

This weekend saw the ‘Peninsula’ J80 team win the inaugural Alcaidesa Marina J80 Winter Series Circuit. John A. Bassadone’s team sailed in the Bay of Gibraltar and dominated this weekend finishing the series as victors.

After 4 regattas and a total of 23 races over the course of 4 weekends, the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club and Alcaidesa Marina flagged boat triumphed over Pepequín Orbaneja and Juan Luis Páez’s 'Bullhound', with the Swedish Per Roman at the helm, and Pablo Villar and Robin Imaz’s 'Urban Arkímedes' placing second and third respectively. Both teams ended with a four-point lead over ‘Urban Arkimedes’, however in this instance, the boat led by Roman did enough to seal the runner-up position.

Bassadone, who had previously won two regattas and not wanting to take any unnecessary risks, chose to focus on the Series win. “I want to thank Francisco Puerta, Nico De Virgiliis, Oliver Góngora and Germán Panei for making this a fantastic season." The Gibraltarian said "these local regattas are great training camps for me and the team in the run up to the next 44Cup international season. I would also like to thank Alcaidesa Marina, the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club and Real Club Náutico de La Linea for putting on such a well organised and exciting Series”.

The Alcaidesa Marina J80 Winter Series Circuit which ended this weekend was facilitated and hosted by the Alcaidesa Marina Sports Port along with the CN Bevelle, in collaboration with the RCN of La Línea de la Concepción and the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

"We are very happy to have this circuit on our doorstep, this is without a doubt a great opportunity to continue supporting water sports in the Campo de Gibraltar, in a uniquely beautiful setting where you can enjoy the regattas from the promenade", says Antonio Valbuena, Director of Alcaidesa Marina, who adds, "I want to express my gratitude to the team owners and collaborators, and we look forward to welcoming you in September for the return of the Spanish Championship and the autumn series".

After Sunday's regatta, the organization and the fleet participated in the prizegiving ceremony. Following a few weeks of well-deserved rest and set-up, the organizers intend to schedule a series of regattas during the summer season, prior to the September start of the RCN de La Línea Spanish Championship.