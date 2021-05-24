World Bicycle Day In Gibraltar

Written on 24 May 2021 .

The United Nations declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. The day celebrates the uniqueness, durability and versatility of the bicycle and promotes it as a simple, sustainable means of transportation.

Here in Gibraltar, OTWO Magazine, together with the Gibraltar Cycling Association, is organizing its first event commemorating this day seeking to establish a local Annual International Cycling Outing with Gibraltar at its core bringing together all support groups in the area.

An statement from organisers continued: “Join us and enjoy a fun day out with your friends and family ending in Sandy Bay where you can have a drink, listen to our music, enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed atmosphere, have a lunch or even participate in our sea fun activities. The format is entirely flexible, but do join us in day out. It is going to be great to see our streets flooded again with families and friends enjoying our beautiful environment.”

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday 5th June 2021 10:30am

“We will all meet at Casemates 10:30am and plan to set off at 11:00am. The full route should take no more than 30/40mins.

“Bring your cameras along with you we can encourage you to take your #gibsupportsWBD and send it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . These photos will be collated and presented to the community to demonstrate just how popular cycling has become on the Rock.

“We will pick a winner from the images received.

“FREE Prize Draws All photos will be entered into a draw to win:

- Voucher for 4 people - 1hr Paddle Board Rental with In2Adventures (induction available if required).

- Voucher for 4 people for a breakfast at Kokonut Chiringuito.

- Family sized bundle of Cheeky Panda products.

- 2hr ebike rental for 4 people worth £100 curtesy of E-Bikes Gibraltar.

- A bottle of Campion Gin, a bottle of Moon Lizard Vodka and a Hand Sanitizer dispenser courtesy of Spirit of the Rock.

“After the cycle join us for a BBQ lunch at the Kokonut Chiringuito and extend your fun day out.

“Tickets for the BBQ package are priced at £15 per person and this will include...

“A Mixed Salad starter, their legendary homemade Hamburger served with a Jacket potato, mouthwatering watermelon dessert and a drink (soft drink or half pint of tinto/beer).

“MAG will be providing excellent local entertainment with acoustic sounds from between 1pm-4pm.

“In2adventures will be providing a free monster board fun session between 12-2pm for those with a more adventurous side. Call 54001271 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to book your place. Enjoy your ride #safercycling #staycalm #gibsupportsWBD #goodvibesonly #abettergibraltar #greengibraltar “