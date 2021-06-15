Cairns Cup CEO Ian Halliwell Supports Gibraltar’s Disability Golfers

Written on 15 June 2021 .

Ian Halliwell, the CEO of the CAIRNS CUP (the disability golf equivalent to the Ryder Cup), visited the Rock last week to see at first hand the equipment supplied to Gibraltar by the Cairns Cup Committee as part of the ongoing legacy in the build up to the 2030 event which will be played at San Roque Golf Club with Gibraltar being the host city.

A statement follows below:

Halliwell explained “the Cup is a prestigious match play event which all disability golfers aspire to play in. It is also a festival of golf to promote the benefits of golf for the individual. The week-long festival includes a team event pro am with celebrity and sporting guests, and a day-long workshop to encourage more youngsters with disabilities to take up the sport. We consider this work ongoing and wish the cup to be the basis of a legacy for all the host venues. With this in mind our sponsors have already supplied to the Rock introductory packs for putting and chipping practice and the dartboard to chip Velcro balls onto. Still to arrive is a driving net, putting mat and lob wedge nets which Halliwell anticipates will be of use to the Rock’s disability athletes.” Halliwell added “this equipment will it is hoped be of use to many. In the UK, the dartboard is used in schools to help numeracy skills and organisations to raise charitable funds. The putting equipment is ideal for use in care or old people homes. The other equipment being based on the Rock will help the golfers when unable to access the excellent facilities and support at the San Roque Club”.

Steve Skitt, Director of British Inclusive Golf a stakeholder in the Cairns Cup, who accompanied Halliwell, was delighted to invite 3 of the Rocks youngsters over to London next May for the 2022 event to play in the Team Event. He said hopefully from this involvement we may be able to encourage more golf participation on the Rock, leading to a player making the 2030 Team. He also gave every participant a £10 Sports City voucher from the charity.





Cairns Cup Festival of Golf format VENUES AND DATES

3 man Pro Am and Gala Dinner May 2022 The Shire LONDON

Disability Golf Awareness Day Sept 2024 Fortress MICHIGAN

3 Day Cairns Cup Event Sept 2026 Celtic Manor WALES

Sept 2028 Innisbrook FLORIDA

Sept 2030 San Roque GIBRALTAR





