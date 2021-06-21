GNA Announces International Tournament In October

The GNA have announced 'Schools Rock', an international netball tournament, which is to be held in Gibraltar during the week of 24th October 2021.

A statement from the GNA follows below:

GNA has for many years been welcoming international schools to compete in a friendly setting. The interest has been overwhelming with over 50 Schools visiting on a yearly basis. The success of these competitions has placed Gibraltar as a dominant destination for netball and with the recent hype in the media even further.

During the past year, GNA has been busy exploring new ideas to ensure competitive international netball is introduced in a safe and controlled environment. In partnership with Pulse, GNA is excited to launch “Schools Rock”, a structured tournament of competition, workshops and activities. During the week of 24th October 2021, GNA is inviting schools and junior teams to participate in a fun, competitive tournament in a magnificent destination. The 3 day event will provide the ideal platform for teams to develop and socialise whilst practising and perfecting their skills. Schools Rock will become an annual event with the aim to introduce other sports to the competition.

Moira Gomez, President GNA, said, “We are delighted to introduce Schools Rock to Gibraltar at a time where we are confident that we have the correct measures in place to ensure a safe environment for our players and visiting teams. Additionally, we are ensuring all visiting teams reside locally in our hotels and enjoy the best of our destination by introducing an online booking system. Our aim as a sporting association is to raise the profile of the game and showcase our diverse and warm community”. Registration for the tournament will open on Tuesday 22nd June 2021 and GNA is inviting U12, U14 and U16 teams from across the netball family.