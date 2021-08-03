Gibraltar To Host 2025 Netball World Youth Cup

World Netball has today announced that Gibraltar Netball has been awarded the rights to host the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC 2025).

The tournament, which showcases the world’s top 20 teams aged 21 and under, will take place in two main competition venues in Gibraltar – The Tercentenary Sports Hall and Europa Sports Park, which was built for the 2019 Island Games.

World Netball President, Liz Nicholl, CBE, said: “On behalf of the Board of World Netball, I am delighted to announce that Gibraltar Netball Association, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, will be hosting the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup. Gibraltar has shown its capabilities in hosting events such as the Island Games 2019, Europe Netball competitions and many other international events and will deliver an inspiring experience for our young athletes. World Netball is keen to support our growing Member nations in delivering major netball competitions and Gibraltar are leading the way with their strong bid for this event.”

Gibraltar Netball and the Gibraltar Sport and Leisure Authority are committed to delivering an event which builds on a current event-led tourism model for the country and supports female sport in building self-esteem and well-being.

Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority CEO, Reagan Lima stated that: “Gibraltar is delighted to have been given the privilege of hosting the NWYC 2025. We have worked alongside the Gibraltar Netball Association and World Netball to ensure that at this point we have met all requirements and as usual when hosting International Events both Gibraltar and Gibraltar Netball Association will rise to the challenge ensuring a successful world-class event that is enjoyed by all involved in 2025.”

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, said: “It gives me great pleasure to support this event. Gibraltar is well placed and has shown its capacity in hosting events of international calibre in the past. HM Government of Gibraltar is looking forward in welcoming all athletes, officials, media, friends and family to enjoy both what Gibraltar has to offer and with no doubt an exciting and well-organised Netball World Youth Cup.”

Gibraltar Netball President, Moira Gomez commented: “Today is an exciting day for Gibraltar Netball and the sport of Netball. We are delighted and honoured to be entrusted by World Netball to host the NWYC2025. A huge amount of work went into our bid, and we kept focused all throughout the lockdowns to meet our goals. This news brings us hope through these challenging times and moving forward it is the start of an incredible journey.”

“We thank HM Government of Gibraltar for their relentless support and encouragement and can’t wait to welcome the talented young netballers and their families. We are confident that the Gibraltar community will surround the event with our own distinctive culture to provide a friendly, netball-passionate atmosphere with memories to last a lifetime.”