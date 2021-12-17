Justin Hewitt Wins Darts Qualifier 1
The GDA Rankings started on Tuesday with a great darting atmosphere. After a long wait, everyone was excited to resume the darting season, with the pandemic affecting all sports around the world.
Results as from:-
Last 16
Dyson Parody 4 v 2 Casey Dyer
Harry Parody 4 v 2 Luke Pearce
Craig Galliano 4 v 2 Nico Bado
Alan Kimberly 4 v 3 David Francis
Sean Negrette 4 v 2 Dayle Ramirez
Justin Hewitt 4 v 0 Joseph Ward
Justin Broton 4 v 3 Juan Carlos Muñoz
Kean Olivero 4 V 3 Dylan Duo
Last 8
Dyson Parody 4 v 0 Harry Parody
Justin Broton 4 v 0 Kean Olivero
Alan Kimberly 4 v 3 Craig Galliano
Justin Hewiit 4 v 3 Sean Negrette
Semi Finals
Dyson Parody 5 v 2 Justin Broton
Justin Hewitt 5 v 2 Alan Kimberly
Final
Justin Hewitt 6 v 2 Dyson Parody
Congratulations Justin Hewitt on claiming the 1st ranking tournament of the season.
Commiserations to Dyson Parody.
180's
Justin Hewitt x8
Dyson Parody x7
Juan Carlos Muñoz x2
Justin Broton x1
Nico Bado x1
Casey Dyer x1
Craig Galliano x1
Ton Plus Finishes
Justin Broton 117
Justin Hewitt 110
Luke Pearce 104