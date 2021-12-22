Nico Bado Secures Sponsorship With Winmau Darts

The Gibraltar Darts Association Youth Section says it is delighted with the news that their very own Nico Bado has secured sponsorship with Winmau Darts, the world’s leading darts company. 11 year old Nico becomes the first Gibraltarian to be sponsored by Winmau; he will join them as part of team 360, joining other elite youth dart players from around the world.

The GDA says that Winmau darts is the equivalent of Nike or Adidas in the Darting world. “This is a unique opportunity for Nico, he will also be coached by professionals who are also affiliated to Winmau. Winmau darts also has 3 time World Champion Michael Van Gerwen in their team.

“The GDA would also like to thank the Sports Ministry & the GSLA for their continued support. Having events such as the Youth World Championships in Gibraltar has made opportunities such as the above possible for Nico.”

